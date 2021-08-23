NFR Restores Train Services From Agartala To Dharmanagar & Sabroom in Tripura

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

The Northeast Frontier Railway has decided to restore some passenger and DEMU train services from Sunday with revised timings for the benefit of short-distance commuters. These trains are- Agartala to Sabroom and Dharmanagar to Agartala.

On the other hand, services of few trains have been canceled between Guwahati – Jammu Tawi and Katihar – Amritsar, given the Kisan agitation in Firozpur Cant. Division of Northern Railway.

Among these passenger services: Services of Train No. 07690/07681 Agartala – Sabroom – Agartala daily DEMU service has been restored with effect from Sunday leaving from Agartala at 4.30 PM to reach Sabroom at 6.55 PM and leaving from Sabroom at 7.15 PM to reach Agartala at 9.50 PM on the same day.

Train No. 07680/07679 Dharmanagar – Agartala – Dharmanagar daily DEMU service will run with revised timings with effect from Sunday leaving from Dharmanagar at 4.35 PM to reach Agartala at 9 PM on the same day.

Services of Train No. 05675/05676 Agartala – Dharmanagar – Agartala daily passenger has been restored with effect from Sunday leaving from Agartala at 5.35 PM to reach Dharmanagar at 9.05 PM on the same day and leaving from Dharmanagar at 06 AM to reach Agartala at 9.45 AM on the same day.

Cancellation of train services: Services of Train No. 05653 Guwahati – Jammu Tawi special leaving on August 25 next will remain canceled between Guwahati and Jammu Tawi. Services of Train No. 05733 Katihar – Amritsar special leaving tomorrow will remain canceled between Katihar and Amritsar.

