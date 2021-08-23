NHRC Issues Notices To Central & The State Govts Over Assam Mizoram Violence

NET Web Desk

As interstate border issue is keeping Assam and Mizoram on tenterhooks the National Human Rights Commission has shot notices to the cental, Assam, and Mizoram governments over the Vairengte Classes that took place on 26th of July 2021.

NHRC believes that a “grave violation of human rights” took place, according to a PTI report.

The National Human Rights Commission on 22nd of August 2021 issued notices to the Union Home Secretary and the Chief Secretaries of Assam and Mizoram. Reportedly it was in response to a complaint filed by a certain Md. Injamul Haque of Assam. The NHRC and asked the respondents to file their reports within four weeks.

“The Commission has considered the matter. Facts of the case are disturbing. The allegations made in the complaint are serious in nature involving deaths and injuries to public servants,” quoted the PTI report.

“The case therefore involves grave violation of Human Rights of the deceased and injured. Such types of cases are viewed very seriously by the Commission. In these circumstances, let a Notice be sent,” as per the details of the proceedings.

On the day of the Vairengte shootout out six Assam Police personnel were killed and more than 50 were injured. At the same time, there were injuries on the Mizoram side as well.