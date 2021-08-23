Parliamentary Standing Defence Committee Visits INS Chilka

NET Web Desk

On Monday, August 23, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence (SCOD) visited the prestigious ab-initio sailors training establishment of Indian Navy, INS Chilka.

It is a Department Related Standing Committee (DRSC) of selected members of parliament for legislative oversight of the defence policies and decision making of the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

INS Chilka is the only ab-initio training establishment of the Indian Navy.

It trains more than 6600 raw recruits annually to make them able bodied sailors.

The Committee headed by Jual Oram, Chairman of the SCOD & Members of Parliament were given a presentation to apprise the SCOD on the revamping of training for Defence personnel in the light of latest technological advancements.

It was followed by discussion of the Committee members with Rear Admiral Kapil Moahan Dhir, Joint Secretary (Navy), MoD and Rear Admiral TVN Prasanna, VSM, Chief Staff Officer (Training), Headquarters Southern Naval Command, Kochi along with Commodore NP Pradeep, Commanding Officer INS Chilka.

The SCOD members appreciated the training methodology and the efforts taken by the Indian Navy.

They also paid respects to fallen sailors at ‘Prerna Sthal’ the war memorial in remembrance of the illustrious alumni of INS Chilka, who made the supreme sacrifice, by laying down their lives for the motherland.

The members later visited various training facilities, and accommodation blocks of the trainees.