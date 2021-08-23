Sikkim : “Immediately Arrest SNS Executives For Demolishing Reputation”, Victim Denies Rape Claims Against CM’s Political Secretary

NET Web Desk

Recently, with the attempted rape case registered against Sikkim chief minister’s political secretary Jacob Khaling has been a news till now.

But all such claims were proved to be “fake” with a press conference organized by the victim.

Doncee Lama, the victim dismissed the complaint of molestation registered with Sikkim Police allegedly by her as “fake”, thereby demanding the immediate arrest of Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) executives for demolishing her reputation.

“The FIR and its contents which were posted to Sikkim Police with my name are false and fake. Even the signature used in the said letter is not my signature” – asserted by Doncee in a press meet at JUS office.

Doncee informed that she was called to Sadar Police Station regarding the same, thereby surprising her of the alleged claims.

“I had been called to Gangtok Sadar police station and was shown the particular letter. I was surprised to see it and immediately I told the investigating office that it is a fake letter. Why should I be mailing a FIR? I am educated woman and capable enough to approach the police station and make a complaint,” she stated.

Passang Sherpa, SNS Spokesperson disclosed the complaint letter in a media conference.

It mentioned about all allegations of molestation levelled against the CM’s Political Secretary, Jacob Khaling.

Although he did not name the victim who actually did post the letter complaint to the SP (east), been circulated on social media platforms.

However, copies of the particular document soon went viral in social media. Khaling also swiftly denied all allegations and said it was a conspiracy to silence him.

The victim had recently filed an First Information Report (FIR) against the SNS senior functionaries – Bharat Basnett, Tseten Tashi Bhutia and Passang Sherpa. She demanded an immediate arrest of executives, circulating such posts for their political interests.