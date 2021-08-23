Sikkim : Security Forces Recover Proxymed-Spas & N10 Tablets, 4 Held

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major operation against drug menace, the security forces have apprehended four individuals in charge of smuggling illegal substances through a Sikkim-registered private vehicle at Namthang Bazaar.

Acting on specific inputs, the State Police apprehended the illegal drug smugglers. The vehicle seized had four occupants returning from Mamring.

According to official reports, the security forces have retrieved 2136 capsules of Proxymed-Spas, and 200 tablets of N10 from the private vehicle, seized in Namthang Bazaar, Sikkim.

All the apprehended individuals along with recovered illegal substances have been handed over to police station, in order to carry out further detailed investigation.