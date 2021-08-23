Sikkim Wildlife Board Organizes 23rd Meeting, Discusses About Biodiversity Conservation

NET Web Desk

On Monday, August 23, the 23rd meeting of the State Board for Wildlife (SBW) was held at Samman Bhawan.

Chaired by Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang, who is also the Chairperson of the Board, the meeting discussed about various agendas related to conservation of the wildlife and rich diversity of the State that were put forward during the 22nd meeting of the SBW held on 25th November 2020.

In-depth analysis and discussions were deliberated upon by the concerned officials and board members during the open discussion.

It reiterated the significance on the overall health of the ecosystem and the need for convergence of conservation measures and developmental requirements.

The Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, stressed on the importance of bringing a balance between biodiversity conservation and infrastructure development in the State.

He informed that both of these factors are equally important for the overall growth of the nation as a whole.

Speaking on the national security and territorial integrity concerning the State of Sikkim, the CM urged the Army and paramilitary force to work in tandem with the State Forest Department.

He informed this collaboration will strengthen the ecological task force while facilitating integration in various aspects of development.

Meanwhile, he urged all concerned to hold public hearings before initiating any developmental project for getting clarity of the ground reality through consultations from the stakeholders.

He further directed concerned Departments and the Army to appoint nodal officers for immediate address of confusion, if any.

During the meeting, it was also decided to enhance the incentive granted to the members of the NGOs and independent organizations attending the board meeting under the Forest Department.

Accordingly, the incentive will be enhanced to Rs. 3000/- per day from the existing Rs. 1500/- per day.

The Forest Department Minister, Karma Loday, also addressed the meeting wherein he extended gratitude to all for their active participation in the board meeting and also applauded the efforts and enthusiasm of the NGOs and independent organizations in the proper implementation of various environmental policies for wildlife conservation in the State.