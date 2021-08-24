Assam : Lakhimpur College Girl Attacked With Machete, Dies At AMCH

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 24, a college student from Assam’s Lakhimpur district, who was critically injured in a machete attack at Dhemaji, has succumbed due to her injuries.

She has succumbed at Assam Medical College Hospital (AMCH) where she was undergoing treatment.

Identified as Nandita Saikia, a resident of Dhakuakhana in the Lakhimpur district, the deceased girl was pursuing her B.A. third-semester from Maridhal College in Dhemaji.

According to sources, Nandita was attacked by Rintu Sarma with a machete, locally referred as dao in borad daylight on Saturday, August 24.

She was waiting for the bus along with her fellow classmate Kashmira Dutta and her father Deba Dutta at the Dhemaji bus stand.

The three injured were immediately admitted to the Dhemaji Civil Hospital.

But, seriously injured Nandita Dutta was sent to AMCH, Dibrugarh for further treatment.

The attacker Rintu Sharma has been arrested by police.

According to Nandita’s family, the accused youth’s family reportedly went to the girl’s house, a few days prior to the incident.

They arrived Nandita’s house with a proposal of marriage but her family turned it down.