Children Specially Vulnerable During Covid 3rd Wave, Warns Report

A report by the National Institute of Disaster Management has warned of possible consequences of the predicted 3rd wave on Children. According to the report, it remains a “cause for worry, if not panic”. They have attributed this cause for alarm to unvaccinated populations and lack of adequate medical facilities.

“Paediatric facilities – doctors and equipment, like ventilators and ambulances, are nowhere close to what may be required in case a large number of children become infected,” a NDTV report quoted NIDM.

An alarming stat related to the third wave is that 60 and 70 % of Covid-positive children are also co-morbid as well.

Amidst the gloomy prediction is the approval of Zydus Cadila’s three-dose RNA vaccine for children over 12 in India. However, its rollout is yet to begin.

At the same time, stockpiling critical equipment, medicines, and oxygen along with setting

In building new pediatric facilities, the report said, a key concern is to ensure they accommodate both children and their parents – to minimise the mental and emotional impact of being hospitalised.

Many states in India have either opened their schools or are planning to do so. The NIDM report has earmarked a micro-district strategy prescribed by WHO to ensure schools minimal risk of virus transmission while schools become operational.