Guwahati-Naharlagun Donyi Polo Express To Resume service From 1st September

  • Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

Guwahati-Naharlagun Donyi Polo Express (train no. 15617/15618) shall resume its service from 01st September 2021. The notification for the same has been released by General Manager,  North-East Frontier Railway. Meanwhile, it has also been notified that the rakes of the first two services of 05617 GHY-NHLN express will be maintained at Guwahati and further primary maintenance of the rake will be done at Naharlagun.

Guwahati-Naharlagun Donyi Polo Express which runs daily serves as the lifeline of daily commuters including students, traders, and the business community. After being shut down for more than a year, the resumed train service will aid in the recovery of the economy.

Earlier this month, Shatabdi and AC Express were also notified to be resuming their service from September 1.

