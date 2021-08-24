Manipur : ‘Will Place ADC Bill 2021 Before State Cabinet’, Says Tribal Affairs Minister

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Manipur Tribal Affairs and Hills Minister, Vungzagin Valte asserted to take all steps, and place the Manipur (Hill Areas) Autonomous District Councils Bill, 2021 before the state cabinet.

Informed during the 11th Manipur Legislative Assembly 13th session, Valte appealed the state tribal communities to have faith in the due process of law and the present BJP-led government.

He said that state government is extremely committed to provide tribal centric development throughout the state.

Valte had requested for sufficient time for its detailed examination and review.

The press circular passed by the government mentioned that ADC Bill 2021 is a complex matter, that requires clarification from relevant departments.

Meanwhile, member of Hill Areas Committee member Alfred Kanngam Arthur shared that TA and Hills minister was absent in almost every meeting of the Hill Areas Committee.