Meghalaya : Sauramandala Foundation Initiates Trailblazer Labs For Children

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 24, the Salesforce and Sauramandala Foundation undertook the setting of trailblazer labs for children and youth in remote areas.

An initiative conducted under Smart Village Movement, Meghalaya, the lab was setup in existing community building in Sohrarim village of East Khasi Hills District.

First-of-its-kind in India, the lab was co-designed with The Open Door Project and Project DEFY.

It enables children to learn science through doing and aims to teach every kid a skill.

Inspire of other features, Library, Movie screening, computer lab, 3D printing, online courses, do it yourself techniques will also be available at this centre with a dedicated team to curate learning skills for life.

The centre is fully solar powered with a 12KW state of the art system dedicated by Hygge Energy, Canada.