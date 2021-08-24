Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Lecture On ‘Save Water Save Earth’ At Tuipang Village

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

On Tuesday, August 24, the Lunglei Battalion Assam Rifles of 23 Sector Assam Rifles conducted a lecture on “Save Water Save Earth” at Tuipang Village, Mizoram.

Organized under the aegis of Headquarter Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), a total of 25 villagers attended the lecture.

The aim of the lecture was to make to locals aware about the ‘Save Water Save Earth’ campaign.

It will enhance their knowledge about the problem of ‘scarcity of clean water’ being faced by the people worldwide.

The lecture covered topics such as – how the overt utilization of water can be minimized.

It also informed about various aspects of rain water harvesting.

Besides, ways and means to enhance the ground water levels were also discussed during the event.

The villagers were extremely delighted to attend the lecture on such sustainable topics.

They have also expressed their gratitude for imparting them with the knowledge of their own applicable rights.