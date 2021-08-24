Mizoram: Vairengte Organisations Meets CM Zoramthanga

The Joint Village Council of Vairengte and all NGOs of Vairengte, Phainuam Village Council and Saipum Village Council have issued a joint statement after meeting Chief Minister Zoramthanga.

In their joint statement, they thanked the Chief Minister, Home Minister and Power & Electricity Minister, Education Minister and Serlui MLA Lalrinsanga Ralte for their unending support of Mizos living on the border areas.

The various organisations of Vairengte had met with CM Zoramthanga on 23rd of August 2021 to discuss various issues of the Assam Mizoram border issues.

While meeting Chief Minister Zoramthanga at his chamber, they gifted him TAWHLOH PUAN (as it signifies bravery). In the Mizo society, it is given as a mark of honour. The Chief Minister thanked them for their warm gesture.

They also praised the government in terms of Police deployment at the border, education, and transport development.

They have also informed that a new IR Battalion headquarters at Vairengte has also been approved by the government.

A new school has been built at the old Bengali School at Saihapui V, which was destroyed by a bomb in 2020. The school is under the Mizoram Education department.