Nagaland : DAYO Supports NFHRCC 30-Day Deadline To State Government

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Dimapur Ao Youth Organization (DAYO) has fully supported the 30-day deadline provided by Nagaland Foothills Road Coordination Committee (NFHRCC) to the Nagaland Government.

The deadline marks positive response to the plea, for erection of foothill road.

Through a press release, DAYO informed that state government has been continuously ignoring the plight and grief of the state residents.

It is pertinent to mention here that specified project mentioned is one of the oldest connectivity projects in the state.

“Unless the foothill is made motorable ghere will always be border flash points for armed conflicts and economic blockages like the recent Tsurangkong land intrusion by neighbouring state of Assam,” – stated by DAYO.

It further mentioned that DAYO has supported the NFHRCC demand since February, and is preparing to participate in any course of action to be taken.