Nagaland Governor Pays Tribute To ‘Founding Father of Nagaland’

NET Web Desk

The Nagaland Governor, RN Ravi paid his glowing tributes to the ‘Founding Father of Nagaland’, Dr. Imkongliba Ao, on his 62nd ‘Martyrdom Day’ on August 24.

In his message passed through a text circular, the Governor referred Ao as a visionary leader with extraordinary courage and strategic foresight.

He stated that Dr. Ao pulled the Nagas out of a bloody chaos, thereby uniting the Naga family in one politico-administrative entity.

The Governor further informed that Nagaland state, the 16th state of the Indian Union, with uniquely special constitutional dispensation safeguarding the identity and interests of Nagas.

It laid a rock solid foundation for the future of its people, according to their own genius.

The Governor urged the Nagaland residents to commit themselves and build a Nagaland of Dr. Ao’s dream- a happy and prosperous state.

He further urged people to free the state from every kind of fear, apprehension or inhibition.

Accordingly, it will blossom in an ecosystem of unlimited opportunities for growth and fulfillment.

It is pertinent to note here that Dr. Ao was assassinated by unidentified miscreants in Mokokchung on the day, which has been named as ‘Martyrdom Day’ by the Governor.

Besides, the Governor RN Ravi is the first-ever constitutional functionary, who has officially accorded recognition to the Naga pioneers of state under the NPC led by Dr. Ao.

He has renamed the Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall as Dr. Imkongliba Memorial Hall in 2020.