Security Forces Recover 5 Pistols From Nagaland & Assam Resident

Recently, in a major development against illegal arms supply, the Karimganj Police in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended 2 persons in connection to carrying guns while boarding the Silchar-Guwahati train.

Acting on specific inputs, the security forces thoroughly checked the train, that arrived from Guwahati.

After a thorough search, the security forces retrieved 5 pistols from the possession of 2 persons.

Out of these 5 guns, 4 were 7.65 mm pistols, while the other one is a pen pistol. It is pertinent to mention here that both the guns were empty during the time of seizure.

With the munitions recovered, both the accused were immediately detained and brought to the Badarpur Police Station (PS).

While addressing the media, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Karimganj, D Sharma informed, “This morning, based on a secret intel, the Badarpur police led by OC Anup Kalita in a joint operation with the BSF forces, searched the Silchar-Guwahati train that had arrived today at the Badarpur Junction.”

He added, “After searching the bag of the culprits, 5 pistols were recovered, of which 4 are 7.65 mm pistols and the other one is a pen pistol. Both the culprits were immediately arrested and brought over to the Badarpur police station for interrogation, and the guns were seized. No bullets or ammunition were found with the pistols, and all the guns were empty at the time of seizure.”

The accused were identified as Nurul Islam, a resident of Baraigram area of the Karimganj district, Assam.

While, the other accused was identified as H Liang Khiyamon, a resident of Tuensang district, Nagaland.

According to DSP D Sharma, the duo arrived from Dimapur, Nagaland to Lumding boarding the Moriani Express train.

Later, the duo boarded the Silchar-Guwahati train from Lumding to arrive at Badarpur where they were detained by the police.

However, as per official reports, the authorities could not yet unearth the destination, these duo were heading to. And where were they trying to transfer these guns.

As of now, the investigation is under process, thereby the authorities are still trying to receive further detailed information regarding the same.