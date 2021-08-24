Sikkim : Tourism & Civil Aviation Department Carries Surprise Inspection Of Hotels, Reviews COVID-19 Guidelines

NET Web Desk

Recently, a team of officials from Tourism and Civil Aviation Department along with police personnel from Sadar Police Station (PS) carried out a surprise inspection of hotels and restaurants in and around MG Marg, Gangtok.

The main purpose of the inspection was to ensure compliance of guidelines marked in the provision of Sikkim Public Health and Safety (COVID-19) Regulations within the State of Sikkim.

It aimed to check, whether the hotels, homestay, resorts and other tourist destinations are following the COVID-19 protocol respectively.

The officials informed the hoteliers that the mandatory protocols of COVID-19 (Standard Operating Procedures) SOPs should be strictly followed by the hotel staff and guests.

Accordingly, the mandatory guidelines issued in terms to the following deals with – Occupancy of hotel guests should be 50%, Guests should have the certification of complete COVID-19 vaccination, Updation of the guest list regarding the RT-PCR Report is mandatory, Only 50% of Hotel staffs are allowed to work. Besides, complete vaccination of the staff is compulsory, there should be availability of Mask, Sanitizers, Disinfectants, and social distancing floor marking, Dos and Dont’s checklist of COVID Protocols should be mentioned in respective hotels and other tourist destinations.

The team thoroughly reviewed the hotels and restaurants.

Meanwhile, it also fined 10-15 establishments for non-compliance of COVID Protocols (SOPs).

The officials informed the hoteliers that, every employee should get vaccinated.

They also stated that the guidelines about the rules and regulations for the isolation rooms in hotels should be followed.

The surprise inspection of hotels, restaurants, homestay and resorts will be a continuous process, the press release informed.