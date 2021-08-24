Tensions In Assam Meghalaya Border Over Assam Police Camp

– NET Web Desk

As Assam and Meghalaya discuss border issues at the highest level of the administration tensions on the border areas seem to be escalating at frequent intervals.

According to reports, tensions simmered Assam Police personnel had assaulted three youths at Umlaper village in Meghalaya’s Ri-Bhoi on the night of the 24th of August 2021.

According to the Highland Post report, two of them received injuries and one of them escaped unhurt. The locals came out to protest in large numbers. Fearing the situation might get worse authorities rushed to the spot to control it.

The district administrations of Ri-Bhoi and Karbi Anglong discussed the matter and agreed on removing the Assam Police camp from the area.

Locals have alleged that Assam Police had set up the camp in the disputed area just before this year’s Independence Day.