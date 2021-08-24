Tripura To Host Indian Edition Of 12th World Bamboo Day

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura is going to host the India Edition of World Bamboo Day 2021 on September 18 and 19 next for promoting the Bamboo products and the craftwork.

The PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI) will organize the event here in Tripura where participants from foreign countries and 20 states of the National Bamboo Mission will participate with a focus on the Northeast with 2/3rd of Bamboo production, said Director Tarit Kanti Chakma of Tripura Bamboo Mission.

Chakma in his letter to the secretary-general of PHDCCI informed that the proposal sent from their end was examined and the competent authority has approved to become an event partner and sponsor for the 12th World Bamboo Day Celebration.

The event is scheduled to be held on September 18 and 19 in Agartala where the Tripura Bamboo Mission will contribute Rs 40 lakh as event partner and sponsor.

Notably, a total of 21 species of bamboo spread across 3,246 sq. Km area of forest and planned forest are grown in Tripura. The state government has initiated an ambitious plan to bring around 15,000-hectares under bamboo cultivation involving forest, rural development departments, and local communities through incentivized methods.