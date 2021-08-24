Union Minister Narayan Rane Arrested For His ‘Slap’ Remark On Thackeray

– NET Web Desk

Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and MP from Maharashtra Narayan Rane was arrested Tuesday after the Ratnagiri Court rejected his transit anticipatory bail application.

Rane on a Jan Ashirwas Yatra to Maharashtra remarked that he would have slapped Uddhav Thackeray for allegedly forgetting the years of Independence. “It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap,” Rane allegedly said.

District Magistrate BN Patil informed that Rane was detained by the Ratnagiri police after his legal options were over.

As per reports of The Indian Express the Nashik Police Team which was dispatched to arrest the Union Minister took him into custody.

Earlier Shiv Sena members gheraoed the residence of Rane, in Juhu and protested against his remarks. Clashes were reported between the Sena members and supporters of Rane. Two people were injured when both sides pelted stones at each other. Black ink and eggs were thrown at Rane’s house. Shiv Sena protesters also took to the streets to protest against Rane in Malad East. Police had to resort to disperse the protesting crowd.

Rane in the meantime sounded defiant and claimed that he had not insulted the Maharashtra Chief Minister.

FIRs were registered in Nashik, Pune and Mahad against Rane leading to his arrest.