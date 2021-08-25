Arunachal Pradesh: Chakma Student’s Scholarship Revoked After Public Outcry

Tanu Bulo, Arunachal Pradesh

In a fresh notification released today on 25th August 2021, DC Changlang has revoked the scholarship of two students belonging to the Chakma community. The scholarship was to be granted under the MLA- Local Area Development fund for 49 Bordumsa- Diyun constituency of Changlang district.

The decision was taken after a public outcry and official representation submitted by The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) on August 24 to the District Administration to revoke the same within three days.

The student union in their representation had written, “The indigenous populace of our state have been fighting against the settlement and granting of citizenship to Chakma-Hajong communities in Arunachal Pradesh. And while the state and union governments are working tirelessly to resettle the illegal immigrants from Arunachal to some other places, it is disheartening to see district administration going the opposite direction by felicitating these non-Arunachali communities with scholarships at the district level.” Therefore, the union had humbly urged the administration to scrap the names of two Chakma students from granting MLA LAD scholarship within three days.

The notification for the aforementioned scholarship was released on 02 August through the office of DC Changlang and the merit list of selected candidates was out on 20 August. The merit list contained 2 Chakma students which led to public uproar.