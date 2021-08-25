‘E-Visas Mandatory For Afghan Nationals Travelling To India’, Says Home Ministry

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 25, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced that all Afghan nationals must travel to India only on Emergency-Visa (e-visa).

This decision to introduce E-Visa has been taken by Centre, in regard to the prevailing security situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, visas of Afghan nationals who are not presently in India or have misplaced their visas will be considered invalidated with immediate effect, through the order.

Those wishing to travel from Afghanistan can apply for E-visas on www.indianvisaonline.gov.in, said the home ministry.

The MHA had earlier said that new category had been introduced considering security concerns.

Initially, a six-month visa is being granted under this category.

Officials further asserted since Indian missions in Afghanistan are shut, the applications will be examined and processed in New Delhi.