Family Demands Exemplary Punishment For The Killer Of Nabam Lingdo

Tanu Bulo

Lt Nabam Lingdo, a young man in his 20s was shot at point-blank using a 12 bore gun by Taba Sanju at his residence in Nirjuli on the evening of 21 August 2021. He died on the spot, whereas his wife was grievously injured upon being hit with a machete on her forehead. Case no 56 was registered against the accused by his girlfriend at the Nirjuli Police station under Section 302/307 IPC to be read with Section 27 of the Arms Act.

As per the latest reports, the wife of the deceased is still battling for her dear life.

Meanwhile, family members and well-wishers have demanded speedy justice for Lt Nabam Lingdo and exemplary punishment for the murderer. They have also demanded the immediate arrest of the one who supplied the gun to Taba Sanju which was used to commit the crime.

Nabam Peter, the deceased’s brother said. “ I appeal to everyone to raise their voices for justice to prevail and seek for exemplary punishment to the murderer. Any Murderer should not be roaming free just after 2-3 years in jail. If they come out, it will set a wrong example and many will be encouraged o take a vacation of 3 years after murdering someone they disagree with.”

Meanwhile, The Tebw Lappa Welfare Society (TLWS) has expressed shock over the murder. Incidentally, the accused Taba Sanju belongs to Taba Tebw Clan. However, the community organisation has publicly condemned the heinous act committed by one of its clan members and has asked for exemplary punishment for the accused.