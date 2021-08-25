Former Meghalaya MLA and ex HNLC Chairman Sentenced To Jail For Raping Minor

Gargee Nandy, Shillong, Meghalaya

Julius Dorphrang a former MLA and ex HNLC Chairman was sentenced to 25 years of imprisonment for raping a minor in 2016.

He has been asked to pay a fine of Rs 15 lakhs by the special judge of POCSO court Nongpoh Febroneous Silkam Sangma on Tuesday, 24th of August 2021.

The defense lawyer of Julius Dorphrang, Kishor Ch Gautam said that the judgment was pronounced on August 13 while the sentence was issued later.

The former MLA of Mawhati is sentenced under the Protection Of Children From Sexual Offense (POCSO) Act for committing rape on a minor.