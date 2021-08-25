IIT-Delhi Develops Cotton Fabric Which Absorbs Air Pollutants

NET Web Desk

A team of researchers at Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi have developed a new modified cotton fabric which can absorb harmful air pollutants like benzene, hydrogen chloride.

Named as [email protected] and [email protected], these cotton fabrics can contain harmful air pollutants that can cause cancer and birth defects.

According to reports, these fabrics have the capacity to absorb 400-600% more volatile organic compounds like carbon oxides, sulphur oxides, as compared to ordinary cotton fabric.

Led by Professor Ashwini K. Agrawal, Professor Manjeet Jassal and Professor Saswata Bhattacharya of IIT Delhi, the team further informs that individuals exposed to these toxic air pollutants for a longer period can suffer from asthma or eye, throat irritations.

Incorporated with features such as durability, these cotton fabrics are modified with Zeolite Imidazolate Framework (ZIF), a class of metal-organic frameworks (MOFs).

Meanwhile, such equipments can withstand harsh washing conditions.

According to Hardeep Singh, a research scholar who conducted detailed experiments to develop these fabrics, asserted that ZIF is more suitable under the weather conditions in India.

Professor Agrawal said in the press release, “In this study, we have shown the functionalization of cotton fabric by ZIF MOFs (ZIF-8 and ZIF-67) using a rapid, facile, eco-friendly, and scalable approach. The ZIF functionalised textiles possess a huge potential for applications as protective garments and in controlling indoor air pollution.”

He further stated these cotton fabrics can be used in homes, offices, cars, theatres, airplanes as a chair cover for controlling the gaseous pollutants, which are not easy to filter out.