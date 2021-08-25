Japan Agency Might Soon Set-Up 400 Bedded Teaching Hospital In Kohima, Says Nagaland Health Minister

NET Web Desk

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) might soon set-up a 400-bedded teaching hospital in Kohima, as announced by state Health & Family Welfare Minister, S Pangnyu Phom.

Phom declared of attending a meeting with the JICA officials – India office team in New Delhi.

Sponsored under JICA Rolling Plan for the fund assistance, the organization aims to promote sustainable growth with less disparity, without causing any harm to environment.

According to Phom, this project will be beneficial in bringing a change for Nagaland community welfare.

The Minister has also thanked Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, and Department of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) & Line Ministries for providing all valuable support to strengthen the healthcare system of Nagaland.

He has also expressed his gratitude for IQVIA Nagaland project team for providing continuous support, thereby connecting with JICA, and supporting with technical help to develop the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and project implementation.

