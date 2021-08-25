Manipur : 22-Yr-Old Boy At Senapati District Shot Dead

NET Web Desk

On Tuesday, August 24, some unidentified miscreants has shot dead a 22-yr-old boy at Bongbal Khullen under Maphou Police Station in Senapati district.

Identified as David Haokip, the deceased is the son of Lunjamang Haokip, a resident of B. Vengnom Village of Churachandpur district.

The incident occurred around 7.30 AM. According to reports, the boy has been helping his mother with paddy cultivation in Bongbal Khullen for the past two months.

However, sources informed that David was reportedly associated with Karen National Liberation Army (KNLA). According to reports, the deceased was killed by suspected cadres of Kuki National Front-Nehlun (KNF-N).

Currently, the body has been kept at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) morgue to carry out for further detailed investigations.

According to Ukhrul Times report, Maphou police and forensic science team conducted on-spot investigation, regarding the same. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the miscreants at Maphou police station.