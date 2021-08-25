Manipur : Banking Services To Operate For 5 Days In Ukhrul

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Ukhrul through an order has informed the resuming of banks for five days in a week in the town.

According to the order, banking services with limited staff will function from 10 AM to 2:30 PM from Monday to Friday in a week.

The order effective from August 25, Wednesday, until further order was taken in view of the complaints from the civil society organisations, who complained of harships faced by the residents.

Banks earlier opened for three alternate days in a week, which led to people crowding around the bank premises, thereby violating the COVID-19 directives.

Meanwhile, the order stated further stated that other activities will remain unchanged.