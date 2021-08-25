Manipur : Security Forces Detains 3 For Smuggling Covishield, Remdesevir Vials To Myanmar

NET Web Desk

Recently, in a major development against illegal smuggling of vaccine vials, the security forces have apprehended 3 individuals for allegedly trying to smuggle huge quantities of Covishield vaccine vials, Remdesivir, and other medicines through a vehicle to Myanmar.

Identified as Mohammad Feroz Khan, Imran Khan, and Shubham Kumar Anand, the accused have been sent to police custody till Friday, August 27 by a local court.

According to official reports, Feroz and Imran are both citizens of Manipur while Shubham, currently residing in Imphal, is a resident of Bihar’s Katihar district.

“The police were checking vehicles near the Heijingang Super Market along National Highway 2 when the three men were arrested with the medicines and their vehicle and the contraband were seized,” – asserted by an official.

These three individuals have confessed to have transported these medicine vials to Myanmar through the Moreh border.

All three accused have been apprehended, and sent to police custody for further detailed investigation.

According to officials, interrogation under process to find the source of seized medicines, vaccines and whether others are involved in the racket.