Mizoram: Hockey Star Laremsiami Returns Home To A Grand Welcome

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

Lalremsiami, the lone Olympian from the state in Tokyo Summer Olympics and the first woman from the state to have played for India in the Olympics returned to a rousing welcome to her home state Mizoram. Upon her arrival at Lengpui Airport, Aizawl she was given a formal state reception normally reserved for the visiting VVIPs from outside the state.

The Mizoram Women’s Hockey Association felicitated her with a ‘TAWLHLOH PUAN’ a gesture of respect in the Mizo society.

On behalf of the state government, she was received and felicitated by Pu R.Lalzirliana, Power Minister, Pu K.Lalrinliana, Supply Minister, a host of officials, fans, and the sporting fraternity of the states. While Pu Robert Romawia Royte, the state’s Sports Minister officially escorted Lalremsiami from New Delhi to Aizawl.

Lalremsiami expressed her gratitude for being given group A Gazetted post under the Government of Mizoram and her current employer, the Ministry of Railways.

On asked what hopes there are for other young Mizo girls in the field of hockey for Olympic and national level, Lalremsiami replied that in the past, it was a struggle for a woman hockey player as we lack in terms of field, pieces of equipment and exposure.

She added that with the efforts of the Sports Minister and the State Government under Zoramthanga, the youths of Mizoram have a great future ahead in the field of sports.

Outside the venue of the official reception, a large crowd of sports fans gave her a rousing welcome. On her way back to Aizawl, her motorcade was escorted by 200 bikers from Aizawl Thunder – the Aizawl Bullet club.