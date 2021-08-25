Nagaland : Dimapur District Administration Reinforces Ban On Resource Extraction From Streams

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Dimapur District Administration, reiterated a ban on extraction of resources from streams and rivers of Dimapur district.

According to DIPR report, a team from District Administration verified claims that individuals were illegally undertaking sand mining in Dhansiri river behind Interstate Terminus, Purana Bazaar.

Acting on specific units, the team incorporating of Extra Assistant Commissioner (Sadar), Police Personnel, after due verification found a JCB excavator, utilized for the same purpose.

This excavator was seized by the authorities, and further case has been registered under East Police Station, Dimapur.

Similarly, the Administration has reminded that complete ban have been imposed on sand mining and further excavation of boulders and sand gravels from rivers of Dimapur district.

Such ban has been in effect, and similarly this order has been issued by Dimapur Deputy Commissioner on July 29, 2021.

It further informed that stringent legal actions will be taken, under relevant sections against the ones, not adhering by the order.