Nagaland : Retired Government Servant, Seno Kechu Passes Away, CM Mourns Demise

On Wednesday, August 25, the retired government servant and mother of Miss. Ayieno Kechu, Media Officer to Nagaland CM, Seno Kechu has passed away today morning.

Survived by five children and 12 grandchildren, Mrs Seno passed away at Bethel Hospital, Kohima after suffering from a prolonged illness.

Late Seno was a dedicated and sincere government servant. She retired from service in 2010 as Superintendent at the Administrative Training Institute.

Besides, her excellent service record, she was also known for her selflessness.

After her retirement from government service, she was actively involved in church activities.

She has also served as a Deaconess at Union Baptist Church, Kohima till the time she breathed her last, as informed by the message tweeted by Nagaland CM, Neiphiu Rio.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Late Smti. Seno Kechu.

He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Late Smti. Seno Kechu.

@AyienoKechu, Media Officer to Chief Minister Nagaland.” – tweeted by the CM.

The CM further depicted her as woman of faith and a strong mother, who relentlessly supported and raised her children to be responsible and successful citizens.

The CM further depicted her as woman of faith and a strong mother, who relentlessly supported and raised her children to be responsible and successful citizens.

He mourned Mrs. Seno’s demise, thereby considering her demise as a great loss to the family as well as for the Union Baptist Church, Kohima.