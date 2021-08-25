No Mandatory Testing For Fully Vaccinated: Meghalaya High Court

– NET Web Desk

Hearing on a PIL the Meghalaya High Court has asked the State government not to enforce mandatory Covid testing for the fully vaccinated.

The High Court Division Bench passed the order while hearing on a plea filed by one Rockcliff Rapbor Roy Thabah.

According to a Highland Post report, The PIL alleged that mandatory testing was being conducted by the State government arbitrarily on the vaccinated.

The Meghalaya High Court after perusal of different notifications and orders did not find fault with the government’s mass testing policy but insisted that mandatory testing is not enforced on the fully vaccinated.

“We make it clear that the concerned State respondents shall not insist on mandatory testing in respect of those who have been fully vaccinated already. However, it will be open to the concerned authority of the State to insist on conducting such tests as required and/or mandated by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in respect of those who have not yet been fully vaccinated,” the High Court said while hearing on the plea.