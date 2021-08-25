Sikkim Agriculture Department Inaugurates Farm School, Discusses About Technical Utilization Of Farm Tools

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 25, the District Collector, East, Ragul K, who is also the Chairman of Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA), East, inaugurated a Farm School on Integrated Organic Farming System.

Held at Tshalamthang, Beyong Phegyong, GPU, the programme was organized by the Agricultural Technology Management Agency (ATMA), East, Agriculture Department, Government of Sikkim.

It is pertinent to mention here that Farm School was open at the farm of local resident Ruphan Lepcha, also serving as the School Teacher.

Farm School is a frontline demonstration of Integrated Farming, which targets to educate twenty-four farmers on technical knowledge.

It includes the process from sowing to reaping in an innovative method for one year.

The programme will also include educating the local farmers on issues such as technology utilization of farm tools, crop rotation, disease control and pest control in organic ways.

The District Collector further extended his gratitude to the concerned officials for setting up of Farm School and called it an important step towards self-reliant.

He said that with setting up of Farm School in rural areas, it will be convenient for farmers to get knowledge directly about farming.

Accordingly, it will help them in enhancing agricultural production thereby supporting the state to achieve self sufficient in the farming sector.

Further, he asked the local farmers to take advantage of various schemes provided by the State Government.

Additional Director, Agriculture Department, Smt. Bina Rai spoke about various schemes of the Agriculture department in the State and asked the farmers to utilise them properly.

Joint Director, Agriculture Department, Smt. Rachna Gurung gave a brief information on the functions of ATMA, which is an autonomous body under Agriculture Department.

In her address, she also emphasized the farmers to take the programme in a fruitful manner.

During the programme, farming tools were also distributed to Shri Ruphan Lepcha.

Besides, an interactive session between the farmers and farm scientists was also held during the programme.