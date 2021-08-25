Sikkim : K.B Kunwar Appointed Chairperson Of SSERC

NET Web Desk

On Wednesday, August 25, K.B. Kunwar has been appointed as the Chairperson of Sikkim State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SSERC).

The oath taking ceremony was initiated in the presence of Chief Secretary, S.C. Gupta, at Tashiling Secretariat.

The Oath of Secrecy and Oath and Affirmation of Allegiance to the Constitution was administered to him by the Chief Secretary.

This ceremony was organized in a simple function held at Teesta Lounge, Tashiling Secretariat.

However, the appointment of K.B. Kunwar as Chairperson has been made by the provisions under Section 89 of the Electricity Act, 2003 and notified vide Notification No. 57/Home/2021 dated 20th August 2021.

During his tenure as the PCE cum Secretary, Power Department, he was appointed in several significant capacities as Chairperson of Eastern Region Power Committee, Government of India for the year 2019-20.

He was also nominated as Chairman of Sikkim Renewal Energy Development Agency.

Kunwar has also served as the Managing Director of Sikkim Power Investment Corporation Ltd,

He has also acted as Board Member of M/s Teesta Urja Ltd; Teesta Valley Power Transmission Ltd; Sikkim Power Development Corporation Ltd.

Kunwar has also served as the Board Member of STCS.