Sikkim : Social Justice & Welfare Department Conducts ‘UDID Outdoor Publicity’ In East District

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Unique Disability Identity (UDID) outdoor publicity and enrolment drive was organized at Community Hall, Singtam Nagar Panchayat, East District.

Initiated by the Department of Social Justice and Welfare reached Singtam in East District, the enrollment programme witnessed the presence of Joint Secretary, Social Justice & Welfare Department, Abinash Rai, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), East, Dr. Tempo Gyaltsen, alongwith other officials from the two departments.

During the programme, the participants were briefed about the nationwide project being implemented with a view to create a National Database for Person with Disabilities (PwDs).

It also discussed about issuing a Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) to each person with disabilities.

The issued card will not only bring transparency, efficiency and ease of delivering the Government benefits to the PwDs but will also ensure uniformity.

It may be informed that the online enrolment will be done by the officials of SJ&WD in coordination with the Health Department/District Hospital.

This will be enrolled online only after submission and verification of mandatory documents, such as – Disability certificate along with the type and percentage of disability issued by the Medical Board, certified by the Doctor.

The verification will also include address and ID proof such as Aadhar or Voter Card, Bank account passbook (having address details), and one recent coloured passport size photograph.

If a person does not possess a disability certificate, then he/she may obtain one from their respective district hospitals along with the certification done by the Doctor.

The Joint Secretary informed that the main objective of the campaign was to enable the enrolment of Person with Disabilities (PwDS) in order for them to avail schemes & benefits laid by the Government.

He further appealed to all the stakeholders to help facilitate the enrolment process by spreading awareness about the drive and by helping the beneficiaries reach the enrolment venue or the District Hospital in their respective district.

Meanwhile, the CMOs have been forthcoming in their support to the enrolment drive and doctors in the district hospitals have been oriented about the enrolment drive.

UDID Co-ordinator, Sameer Pradhan informed that the enrolled individual can avail the paper copy of UDID card which will contain the unique eighteen-digit number through UDID portal website.

Wherein, the PVC card will be available at the respective Social Welfare Offices.

It was informed that a total of 337 beneficiary were enrolled today.

All the left-out beneficiaries can enroll themselves in the office of the Chief Medical officer, East, District Hospital Singtam.

The officials informed that the next enrolment drive for UDID would be held at Mangan on 26th August, 2021.