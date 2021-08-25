Sikkim : UDD Secretary Reviews Project Status, Initiated Under ‘Smart City Mission’

NET Web Desk

Recently, the Urban Development Department reviewed the status of projects under Smart City Mission in the conference hall of Namchi Smart City Limited (NSCL).

Chaired by UDD Secretary Cum State Mission Director (Namchi Smart City Limited), Mr M. T. Sherpa, the meeting inspected various on-going project sites in and around Namchi.

While interacting with the officials of NSCL, the Secretary urged them to work earnestly for achieving the goal of Smart City Mission on timely manner.

It has also appealed the officials to prepare a road map for future sustainability of the city.

He stressed that the success and sustainability of any project largely depends on coordination and cooperation amongst the public, Government functionaries and all stakeholders.

Additional Chief Town Planner cum Nodal Officer, Mr. Naveen Rai gave a brief presentation on the Namchi Smart City Project.

He elucidated the timeline of various flagship projects undertaken by the NSCL.

Further, he stated that 160 Smart City project works have been earmarked in different wards under Namchi Municipal Council.

He also highlighted the details of projects which are either complete and functional or at the verge of completion; such as the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), Integrated Water Supply Distribution, Rain Water Harvesting, Smart Pedestrian Walkway Network, Smart Roads Project, besides other projects being executed by NSCL in convergence with other Departments.

Earlier, the CEO, Smart City while extending the welcome gave brief overview of the project.

The Secretary also attended meeting with officials of Urban Development Department at Kishan Bazar Complex.

During the meeting, various sections, including Engineering, Town Planning, Trade License, Accounts, Administration etc. were represented for briefing and interactions.

He urged the officials present to work sincerely and with utmost dedication for implementation of Government directions/schemes to benefit the public at large.

The Secretary stressed that local community in the bazaars should be encouraged to partake in common endeavours, in regard to maintaining such crowded areas.

Thereafter, the Secretary accompanied by CEO Mr. Thupden Gyatso Bhutia, ACE Mr. Thinley Chankapa, AddCTP Mr. Naveen Rai, and alongwith other officials of both Smart City and UDD visited various ongoing and proposed projects under NSCL and UDD located in and around Namchi, including Public Utility Building, Kishan Bazaar, Alley Gumpa Crematorium, ICCC , Bhanu statue, Bhaichung Stadium etc.