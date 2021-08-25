The Matrix Resurrections Comes Out On December, First Footage Released

– NET Web Desk

Ending decades of speculation Warner Brothers has finally revealed the footage of the fourth Matrix Movie. The first official footage of Matrix 4 was revealed in CinemaCon on Tuesday the 24th of August 2021. The studio has also confirmed the name of the fourth movie to be ‘The Matrix Resurrections’.

The revealed footage is not open for the public yet however, the attendees have revealed that Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss have reprised their roles as Neo and Trinity.

According to Deadline, the trailer begins with Keanu Reeves’ Neo talking to a therapist played by Neil Patrick Harris in a futuristic San Francisco.

“Am I crazy?” Reeves is asked as Neo to which Harris replies “We don’t use that word in here.”

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Neo was seen taking “two blue pills a day, prescribed by his doctor.”

Sources have revealed that the footage shows Neo and Trinity not knowing each other and Morpheus coming in with the red pill later.

The trailer culminates in some acrobatics and martial arts that fit the Matrix mold, along with a moment involving Neo controlling a missile through telekinesis.

The Matrix Resurrections will be released in theaters and HBO Max (for 31 days) on December 22.