Tripura Starts Mass Testing Of Iodine In Edible Salts

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Tripura’s Health department conducting a salt testing program across the state to ensure the presence of iodized salt in every household.

On Tuesday 24th of August 2021, a delegation from the Health Department visited the residences of Chief Secretary of the State Kumar Alok and Principal Secretary of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

The health team checked whether the level of iodine in the salt used in the house of the Chief Secretary and the Principal Secretary of the Health Department was correct. The salt test kit showed that the salt used in the homes of both the Chief Secretary of the State and the Chief Secretary of the Health Department contained a sufficient amount of iodine.

The state-wide Salt testing program is being carried out under the National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program, mainly under the National Health Mission.

The delegation included State Nodal Officer of National Iodine Deficiency Disorder Control Program Dr. Joydeep Chakraborty, District Health Officer of West Tripura District Dr. Sangeeta Chakraborty, Technical Officer of NIDDCP Biswajit Chowdhury, District Program of West Tripura District Pinky Poddar were present among others.