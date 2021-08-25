Woman and Maid Brutally Killed In Nongstoin, Meghalaya

Gargee Nandy

A woman identified as Phlesis Syiem (79) and her maid Maithynti Lyngdoh Marshillong (25) of Tiehsaw was brutally murdered at her residence in Nongstoin, West Khasi Hills.

Syiem’s son forced opened the door of the house when he arrived the next morning and found the door locked from outside. He entered the house and found the two bodies lying on the floor. The police were called in at noon.

The crime scene unit from Shillong and the investigation team headed by DSP HQ is investigating the matter further.

The bodies of the victims were sent to the Nongstoin Civil hospital for postmortem.

According to the neighbors a person whose face was covered by a mask visited the house of the victim at around 11 pm. The owner of the house supposedly was familiar to the person as she welcomed him into the house. The murderer allegedly locked the door of the house while leaving.