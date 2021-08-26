Assam Government Allows Re-Opening Of Educational Institutions From September 5

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 26, the Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, announced that offline classes in the State will resume from September 1 onwards.

As of now, only 10th, 12th, Under-Graduate (UG) and Post-Graduate (PG) final year classes will begin from the aforesaid date.

According to official reports, all the students aged above 18 should be mandatorily administered with at least the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine.

However, it is mandatory for all teachers and other non-teaching staffs to get the inoculation shots.

The detailed SoP for the students and educational institutions will be issued on August 30.

Re-opening is likely to be based on a phase-manner, allowing the final year students to first attend their offline classes.

Meanwhile, hostels will also re-open for the fully vaccinated students as soon as the offline classes commence.