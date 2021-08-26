Helping Hands Initiates Sports Diet Scholarships

– NET Web Desk

The Delhi-based NGO Helping Hands, especially working on the issues of Northeasterners living outside the region has announced a ‘Sport’s Diet Scholarship’ programme for budding young sportspersons of Northeast.

Helping Hands shall run the programme in collaboration with V. R. Industries Pvt Ltd.

The programme will support selected athletes with appropriate Diets for four years.

According to the communique sent to the media, this diet scholarship aims to groom and encourage the promising sportsperson of the Northeast who lack a balanced diet while practicing for games and sports.

Robin Hibu, IPS has also informed that a special programme to hand over the selected sportspersons of NE the Sports Diet Scholarship-2021 will be held in Itanagar and Delhi. Olympic Medal winners from the Northeast – Lovelina Borgohain, Mirabhai Chanu along with MC Mary Kom will be felicitated as well.