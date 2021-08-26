Manipur : Ace Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu Starts Training For ‘Mission Paris Olympics 2024’

NET Web Desk

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu bringing home the first medal for India during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has made her country proud with the feat.

The 27-yrs-old Indian weightlifter and the silver medalist has defied all odds set by the society, thereby rising to success.

Now, after getting a Medal in Tokyo 2020, Mirabai is all set to start her training for the upcoming games, Paris Olympics 2024.

The silver medalist weightlifter took to social media platforms, informing fans about the commencement of her grill for the upcoming big day.

She shared a picture with the coach, during the coaching session. “Back in action! #missionparis2024”. – she tweeted.

Meanwhile, German sportswear company Adidas has also signed the ace weightlifter as the new face of their brand.

Adidas has made the Olympic medalist, Chanu the face of its new product techfit period-proof tights.

Similarly, the Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) direct selling company, Amway India has appointed the silver medallist weightlifter, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu as the brand ambassador for its Nutrilite range of products.

According to reports, Chanu will focus on company’s campaigns stressing significance on products such as – Nutrilite Daily, Omega and All Plant Protein among others.