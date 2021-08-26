Manipur Governor Designate La Ganesan Reaches Imphal

– NET Web Desk

Four days after the announcement of La Ganesan as the new Governor of Manipur on August 22 by the President of India, the senior BJP leader from Tamil Nadu has arrived in Imphal on the 26th of August 2021.

The governor designate was received by chief minister, N Biren Singh, Manipur Legislative Assembly speaker, Y. Khemchand, deputy chief minister, Y. Joykumar and other key ministers at Imphal’s Raj Bhawan.

Ganesan will take oath as the 17th governor of Manipur, at 10 AM tomorrow. A general salute was accorded to the new governor by team of Manipur Rifles.

Ganga Prasad, governor of Sikkim was sworn in as the governor-designate of Manipur at Raj Bhavan on August 12 in addition to his own duties as governor of Sikkim during the absence of Dr. Najma A. Heptulla.

( The news report was originally published at Ukhrul Times)