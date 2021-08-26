Mizoram: Central Scheme Monitoring Cell Incharge Meets Union Agri Minister

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

General Secretary and head of Central Scheme Monitoring Cell (CSMC) of BJP Mizoram Pradesh, Dr. Zonuntluanga met with Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on the 25th of August, 2021.

At the meeting with the Union Minister, Dr. Zonuntluanga discussed the ways to improve the Agricultural sector of Mizoram and develop the beneficial schemes of farmers in the state.

He also apprised the union minister on the workings of the Mizoram government on FPO and PM Kisan Niddhi in various parts of the state.

Narendra Singh Tomar assured Dr. Zonuntluanga that he will look into the reports submitted and take necessary actions. He also invited Dr. Zonunsanga for such meetings and discussions in the future.