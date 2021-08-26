Mizoram Excise Department Recovers Heroin From Lunglei

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

The Excise & Narcotics Department of Mizoram recovered 829.550 grams of Heroin number four at 3:30 AM of August 26, 2021, at Mualthuam North, of Lunglei District, southern Mizoram.

The recovered drugs are worth around Rs. 32.5 lakhs in the market. Four persons all of Lunglei district namely C. Rohluzuala (33) of Theiriat; Remruatpuia (23) of Lunglawn; Z.D. Lalramnghinglova (28) of Zobawk Vengthar; Eric C. Lalrokima (28) of Theiriat were apprehended.

An SUV (Mahindra Scorpio) with Registration No. MZ02/B-3717 which was used to transport the drugs was also seized.The apprehended persons have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 and if convicted, is punishable by 20 years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 2 lakhs