Mizoram Olympic Association Felicitates Lalremsiami

– Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

The Mizoram Olympic Association organised a felicitation program for Olympian Hockey star Lalremsiami at Aijal Club on August 26, 2021.

At the function, Lalthan Hawla, former Chief Minister of Mizoram and President of Mizoram Olympic Association praised the achievements of Lalremsiami and encouraged her to carry on her hard work and achieve greater things in life.

Lalthan Hawla also stated that many youths of Mizoram have taken up sports as a career. He highlighted the contribution of Mizoram in India’s football scenario and development of cricket in Mizoram.

He added that the Cricket Association of Mizoram has been registered to the BCCI and that many Mizo youths have taken up cricket as a career.

The star of the evening, Lalremsiami thanked the Mizoram Olympic Association for organizing such an event for her.

She added that a sum of Rs. 3 lakhs was put into her account by the Association before she left for Japan for the Olympics.

Many Office Bearers of various sports disciplines of Mizoram also heaped praises on Lalremsiami and wished her well for her future endeavours.

The function was followed by a photo session and a scrumptious dinner hosted by the Mizoram Olympic Association.