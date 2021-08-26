Mizoram Receives Foreign Aid To Fight Covid-19

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai

In a bid to relieve Mizoram’s government in their fight against Covid-19, The India Formosa Foundation and Tzu Chi Foundation of Taiwan on August 26 donated 10000, PPE Kits, 10000 N-95 Mask and 10000 Face shields to Health Minister Dr. R Lalthangliana.

These Covid-19 fighting pieces of equipment were handed over to the Minister by the Chairman of India Formosa Foundation, Jonathan Lalremruata.

Jonathan Lalremruata, Chairman of India Formosa Foundation stated that the foundation is working to help and uplift 20,0000 families in various districts of Mizoram who have faced hardships due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So far, they have been able to help 16000 families and plans are ongoing to help the remaining 4000 families.

Jonathan also said that through the BitCoin Foundation of USA, several oxygen concentrators and ventilators have been ordered for Mizoram.