NTPC Recruits First All-Female Engineering Executive Trainees Batch

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 26, during the Women’s Equality Day, National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited has recruited its first all-Female Engineering Executive Trainees (EETs) batch.

The decision has been taken in order to reaffirm its stand on diversity and inclusion.

NTPC received an overwhelming response of the recruitment advertisement, which was published in April, 2021.

The engineering graduates were selected based on the performance in GATE 2021 in the Electrical, Mechanical, Electronics and Instrumentation disciplines.

Company has envisioned an all-female Operation Control Room at NTPC in the near future.

This will work towards a brighter future ahead for females in the organisation.

Out of 50 offers sent by NTPC, 30 Female Executive Trainees (ETs) have already joined the company between July 31 to August 6, 2021.

This special all-female EET batch is currently undergoing a customised induction-cum-training programme at NTPC’s state of the art Regional Learning Institutes (RLIs).

It is located at NTPC Sipat, NTPC Vindhyachal and NTPC Simhadri in the Mechanical, Electrical and Control & Instrumentation (C&I) disciplines.

NTPC is establishing the regular interaction of new recruiters with the senior management and other employees.

It will help to ensure that youngsters are assimilated into the spirit & culture of the organization.

NTPC has been working on improving its gender ratio wherever possible.

It has always believed in providing equal opportunity to all the sections of society and has consciously promoted diversity through its hiring practices.

As a responsible corporate citizen, NTPC has institutionalized policies like Human Rights and Right to Equal Opportunity.

NTPC promotes equality and diversity amongst its employees.

To support the women workforce, company adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy.

The corporation further stated that statutory requirements and policy guidelines are adhered by without any discrimination.