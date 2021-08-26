Sikkim CM Distribute Cheques To Organizations For Developmental Purposes

NET Web Desk

On Thursday, August 6, the Sikkim CM, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay handed out cheques to beneficiaries from the Chief Minister’s Discretionary Grant (CMDG).

Handed during a programme organized at Samman Bhawan, the Chief Minister urged the beneficiaries to utilise the funds for their specific use.

He stated that the government is regularly providing funds for multiple purposes, primarily for medical treatment.

Further, he added that the government will continue to assist individuals, especially those who are financially weaker and will render every support to improve their condition.

The beneficiaries, who received the cheques include religious organisations, Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and individuals for various developmental and business purposes.